John "Jack" R. Shea
FORMERLY OF HEGEWISCH, IL/CALIFORNIA - John "Jack" R. Shea, age 79, formerly of Hegewisch, IL and California, passed away on March 7, 2019. Friends are invited to visit with Jack's family on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12:00 NOON – 4:00 PM at the Eisenhower Center, 2550 178th St., Rm. 102, Lansing, IL. This will be a memorial service for Jack, as well as for his Aunt Helen Shea, brother Ronald Shea, and brother-in-law Charles "Chuck" Pearson. This memorial service will also be a family reunion. www.schroederlauer.com