John R. Stevens, Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - John R. Stevens Sr., age 88, US Army Veteran of the Korean War, of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Loving father of Mary Hinds, Rich (Vicky) Stevens, Tom Stevens, Gerrie Richardson, John Stevens, Jr., Andrew Stevens, Bill Stevens, Bob (Elaine) Stevens, Joe (Michelle) Stevens and Janet Keith. Cherished brother of Eunice (late Tom) Goddard and Robert "Wayne" (Mary) Stevens. Proud grandpa of 21 and great-grandpa of 16. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his wife Agnes J. Stevens nee Hovanec, his daughters Katherine and Patti, and his mother Mabel Pierce, father Edward Stevens and sister Edith. John served in Germany and Korea during his service time. He met Agnes as a pen-pal while serving, marrying her shortly upon his return. John and Agnes were married for 43 years prior to Agnes' death. John worked for the railroad and steel mill briefly, and owned two Drive-In's at one time. Most of his years of employment, he worked for Silvercup, Butternut and Gonnella Bread Companies prior to his retirement. John belonged to the Foresters, the VFW, the American Legion and the Maywood Club. He loved his family and furry short-legged dog, Bear. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, softball and was a jokester. A favorite was the picture of his "Pride and Joy". John was a staple at LaRosa's and Old Glory in Hammond, where he was lovingly referred to as "Pops". He was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. There will be an additional viewing on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Rev. Charles A. Mosley, Pastor officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond. For further information, please call LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.