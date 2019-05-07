John R. Thyen

HOBART, IN - John R. Thyen, age 88 a lifetime Hobart resident passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in the presence of family. He was born in Hobart, IN on December 25, 1930 to the late Louis and Eva Thyen. He served his country in the United States Marines. John worked as an Instrument Technician for U.S. Steel for over 30 years and for Nipsco for over 11 years retiring in 1993. He was a member of Assumption BVM Church, St. Vincent Depaul Society, and the Hobart Elks Lodge #1152. John enjoyed golfing, fishing, crossword puzzles and Wheel of Fortune.

He is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Joan M. Thyen (nee Jarosak), one son, Mark S. (Stephanie) Thyen of Chesterton, IN; two daughters, Angela M. (Gene) Moench of Boone Grove, IN; Christine A. Vega of Crown Point, IN; one sister, Jane (James) Krause of Hobart, IN; one sister-in-law, Rosemary Thyen of Hobart, IN; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Robert Thyen, and Edward (Jeanne) Thyen, two sisters, Eva (Ray) Boessel, Anita Howard (nee Harney), and one son-in-law, Kenneth Vega.

Memorial donations in John's honor may be made to St. Vincent Depaul.

Funeral services are Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning with 9:30 a.m. prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart and proceeding to Assumption BVM for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Lourdu Pasala officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Crown Point. Visitation is Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a 4:00 p.m. prayer service and a 7:00 p.m. Rosary service at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com