John R. Tomczak VALPARAISO, IN - John R. Tomczak, Valparaiso's hometown hero, joined his Savior in his eternal home on July 23, 2019. He was born May 11, 1949 at Porter Memorial Hospital to Charles and Alice (Stefanski) Tomczak. He grew up at Flint Lake and attended St. Paul's School. In 1967 he graduated from Valparaiso High School. He was a wrestler, a member of the school choir, and an Eagle Scout. He was a third year engineering student at Purdue when he volunteered for the draft and was sent to Vietnam. On August 16, 1970, his army unit was ambushed, and he was hit by enemy fire blowing off the back of his head. He remained comatose in a Japanese hospital for three months and was not expected to survive. The Valparaiso community rallied around his family with prayers and support that allowed his parents to go to Japan and be part of his miraculous resurrection. After nineteen months of hospitalizations he returned home to Valparaiso. He was paralyzed on the left side and struggled with seizures and memory problems, but in 1974 he graduated from Valparaiso University with a degree in psychology. Over the years he was involved with the Valparaiso Lions Club, St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Teresa of Avila, and Grace Chapel. In 2016 two more miracles happened in his life – he married his longtime sweetheart Linda Taylor and his beloved Cubs won the World Series! John is survived by his wife, his sister MaryLou (Bryan) Rhoda and many other precious family and friends. His parents, sister Carol Wills, and brother Charles Tomczak, preceded him in death. John knew every day was a gift, and he was forever grateful – to his Lord and family, the Valparaiso community, the VA and to all the caring people who helped him along the way. Every August he loved to throw a party to celebrate the renewed life he was given. So, in typical Tomczak tradition we will gather in the Urschel Pavilion at the Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. for a time of thanksgiving and celebration as we give final salute to our hometown hero! Please join us!!

Published in The Times on July 30, 2019

