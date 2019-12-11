John "Larry" Rackouski

DeMOTTE, IN - John "Larry" Rackouski 80 of DeMotte passed away on November 21, 2019 at the Methodist Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born on June 4, 1939 in Chicago, IL to the late Boleslaw (Ona Vinkins) Rackouski. On January 21, 1977 John married Celine "Sally" Gesiakowski in Chicago, IL. John worked in maintenance for BP Amoco. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, camping, picture taking, and watching Green Bay Packers football.

John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Anna, Adam, Ceedy, Wally and Laura. Survived by loving wife; Celine, children; Diane Draper, Michael (Kathi) Rackouski, Carri Gesiakowski, William (Cindy) Rackouski, as well as seven grandchildren.

A memorial service for John will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310, where friends may visit from 11:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM. As per family wishes cremation rites have been chosen. John will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit http://www.frazierfuneralhome.net.