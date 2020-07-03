1/1
John Rangel Sr.
1928 - 2020
John Rangel, Sr.

DYER, IN - John Rangel, Sr., age 92, of Dyer, passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Velia Rangel (nee Perez).

Loving father of Diana (late Julian) Benedict, John Rangel Jr., Art (Jennifer) Rangel, Richard Rangel, and Tricia (late Alan) Jackson. Proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Apolonio Rangel, Jr., late Armandina Rangel, late Gregory Rangel, and the late Robert Rangel. Preceded in death by his parents Apolonio Sr. and Flora Rangel.

Visitation Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. (Masks are required.) Prayer service Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home leaving for a private funeral Mass at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN at 10:00 a.m. with Rev Charles Niblick officiating. Mr. Rangel was a U.S. Army Veteran and an avid fisherman.

Memorial contributions may be given to American Heart Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Disabled Veterans. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
JUL
8
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Smits Funeral Home
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 2, 2020
We would like to offer our condolences for your loss. I havent seen Mr. Rangel for a long time, but remember he was a great guy.
Chuck and Nancy Gariepy
July 2, 2020
Dear Dad, your life of 92 years was a blessing. Your smile and laughter will be missed beyond words. Memories of you will forever be cherished! I love you, your daughter Tricia
Tricia Jackson
Daughter
July 2, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to my uncle John, May you Rest In Peace ,Im truly blessed to have shared last years Birthday with you. Your beautiful smile will live on.❤
Miguel & Ercie Hermosillo
Family
July 2, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family. He was a great man who loved his family very much.
Jim Reynolds
Acquaintance
