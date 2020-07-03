John Rangel, Sr.

DYER, IN - John Rangel, Sr., age 92, of Dyer, passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Velia Rangel (nee Perez).

Loving father of Diana (late Julian) Benedict, John Rangel Jr., Art (Jennifer) Rangel, Richard Rangel, and Tricia (late Alan) Jackson. Proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Apolonio Rangel, Jr., late Armandina Rangel, late Gregory Rangel, and the late Robert Rangel. Preceded in death by his parents Apolonio Sr. and Flora Rangel.

Visitation Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. (Masks are required.) Prayer service Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home leaving for a private funeral Mass at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN at 10:00 a.m. with Rev Charles Niblick officiating. Mr. Rangel was a U.S. Army Veteran and an avid fisherman.

Memorial contributions may be given to American Heart Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Disabled Veterans. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.