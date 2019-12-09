John "Red" Redepenning

Service Information
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
1920 Hart Street
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-865-2881
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
1920 Hart Street
Dyer, IN 46311
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
1920 Hart Street
Dyer, IN 46311
Obituary
John "Red" Redepenning

ST. JOHN, IN- John "Red" Redepenning, age 71, of St. John passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Redepenning; son, David Redepenning; Step daughter, Tina (Ron) Winkle; five grandchildren, four great granddaughters; sister, Kathy (Gene) Bizzell; sister, April, brother, Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Redepenning.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St in Dyer on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm. Private burial at Peotone Cemetery.

Red was an avid motorcyclist. He loved feeding and watching birds and was the king of inappropriate jokes. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 9, 2019
