John "Red" Redepenning

ST. JOHN, IN- John "Red" Redepenning, age 71, of St. John passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Redepenning; son, David Redepenning; Step daughter, Tina (Ron) Winkle; five grandchildren, four great granddaughters; sister, Kathy (Gene) Bizzell; sister, April, brother, Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Redepenning.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St in Dyer on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm. Private burial at Peotone Cemetery.

Red was an avid motorcyclist. He loved feeding and watching birds and was the king of inappropriate jokes. www.fagenmiller.com