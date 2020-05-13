John Reed Franklin
John R. Franklin HAMMOND, IN - John R. Franklin, age 61, of Hammond, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He is survived by his brother Jerrel (Cassy) Franklin; two sisters: Rosita C. (Daniel) Flis and Celeste Keene; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Helen Franklin; Sister JoAnne Franklin.Due to Covid-19 restrictions services were private at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323. A memorial may be planned at a later date. John was a lifelong resident of the Region being born and raised in Hammond. He was a graduate of Hammond Baptist High School and a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Hammond. John was a proud veteran of the Air Force. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made by phone or on facebook. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.

Published in The Times on May 13, 2020.
