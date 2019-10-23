John Richard Dale

GRAYSON, KY/FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN - John Dale, 91, of Grayson, formerly of Munster, IN passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Community Hospice Center in Ashland, KY. He was born May 5, 1928 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Bryan and Ethel Peters Dale.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, mother of his children, Marion J. Dale and a brother, Kenneth Dale.

Mr. Dale was retired from the United States Army, Command Sargent Major 123rd ARCOM, and had worked at Jones & Laughlin Steel Company in East Chicago, Indiana. He was a life time member of the American Legion Post #261, Cedar Lake, IN, member of the NRA, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He was of the Baptist faith and attended the Barretts Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Lois Dale of Grayson; a son, Anthony (Marilyn) Kulczyk of Dyer, IN; three daughters, Deborah (Russell) Caine of Gilbert, AZ, Jacquelyn (Dale) Pruim of St. John, IN, and Laura (Randall) Shepard, of Valparaiso, IN; a brother, William Dale of Lafayette, LA; two stepsons, Bill (Andrea) Lewis of Grayson, and Chuck (Bertha) Lewis of Texas; and nine grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the SPARK FUNERAL HOME in Grayson. A funeral service will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. during visitation hours by minister, Tom Swartzwelder. Burial will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point, IN with full military honors.

