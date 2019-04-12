Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Rozman.

John Rozman

EAST CHICAGO, IN - John Rozman, age 94, lifelong resident of East Chicago, passed away April 9, 2019 at his residence. Beloved Uncle of Cindy (Jerome) Rossa, Nancie Lyons, Lori Steele, John (Heidi) Lazinski, Jim (Jill), David (Barbara) and Michael (Cindy) Smolen; many great nieces and nephews; loving caregiver and friend Krystyna. Preceded in passing by his loving wife Emily, parents, John, Sr. and Veronika Rozman and sister Mary (John) Punak.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul E. Lutheran Church, 1801 Atchison Ave., Whiting, IN with Pastor John C. Henry, III, officiating. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery with Military Honors by the American Legion Post's 369 & 508. Visitation will be held at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Service.

John was a retired electrician from NIPSCO. After retirement, he worked many years for the City of East Chicago Electrical Dept. He was a proud US Navy Veteran serving his Country during WWII. He was a longtime member of the former Holy Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church, Indiana Harbor, St. Paul E. Lutheran Church, Whiting and the American Legion Post 369. In lieu of flowers, Expressions of sympathy in memory of John may be made to St. Paul E. Lutheran Church, Whiting, IN.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, EAST CHICAGO, IN. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oleskapastrickfh.com.