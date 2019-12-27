John Sandberg

VALPARAISO, IN - John Sandberg, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, following a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born May 8, 1941 in Valparaiso to Simon and Hilda (Mast) Sandberg. John proudly served in the United States Army and later founded Sandberg Service Center in 1976. He was a member of the American Legion Post 94 and The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2517. John was dedicated and passionate about his work, and will be remembered as a stubborn Dutchman with a kind heart, who will be deeply missed.

On February 21, 2004 in Valparaiso, John married Mary Poole, who survives, along with his children: Monique Sandberg of Chicago, Christopher (Lisa) Sandberg of Valparaiso, Ryan (Joyce) Sandberg of Valparaiso; step-children: Andrea DePriest of Iowa, Brian (Mindy) DePriest of North Judson; sister, Winnie Winters; 14 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Teresa Wade, Dorothy Curtis; and brothers: Simon and Dirk Sandberg.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation or VNA of NWI. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.