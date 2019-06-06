John Siatta

PHOENIX, AZ - John Siatta, 91, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully with the care of Hospice in his home on Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born April 1, 1928 in Calumet City to Victor and Lucy (nee Tamburello) Siatta.

John is survived by his three daughters Jeannette Lynn Siatta, Nancy (Robert) Higdon, and Victoria (Michael) Skurka; his loving companion of 21 years, Beverly Johnson; John's grandchildren Richard (Shannon) Gantz, Johnathan (Heather) Trebe, Jillian (Joe) Mathiau, Alison (Chris) Domino, and Mary Margaret Skurka; great-grandchildren Val, Janis and Briar Schnurr-Trebe and Autumn Gantz; sisters Josephine (Chester) Ploszaj and Margaret (late Walter) Pazdur; and many loving nieces and nephews, along with Beverly's children Kim Cahill (daughter Crystal) and Andy Johnson (daughter Violet Johnson).

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jake.

John enlisted in the Merchant Marines on July 6, 1944. After his return from Pacific combat, John attended cosmetology school and opened Jon's Hi Styling Salon in Calumet City.

Before retiring from both the railroad and boilermakers, he pursued several other interests and careers in modeling, dance instructing, scuba diving (search and rescue for several area departments), car and motorcycle racing, and competitive ballroom dancing.

John lived a full and adventurous life andhe was known by all to tell fascinating stories of his travels, including his beloved New Orleans. His greatest joy was spending time with his three daughters, many aunts, uncles and cousins in Louisiana, fishing, eating, and reminiscing.

Those who had the good fortune to know him will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be held on Sunday,June 9, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Bldg. 2, Phoenix, AZ 85014, www.hov.org, would be appreciated.

