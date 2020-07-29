1/
John Stanley Saczawa Jr.
John Stanley Saczawa, Jr.

John Stanley Saczawa, Jr., 82 died peacefully alongside Rosemary, his wife of nearly 58 years, at their beautiful Smokey Mountain home on July 13th. Also by his side were his son, John Saczawa lll of Powell, OH, and his daughter, Joyce Evans of Maryville, TN. Preceding him in death were his father, John Saczawa Sr. and his mother, Rose Fron Saczawa, his beloved sister, Ruth Breclaw and her husband, Ken Breclaw. Survivors include his wife, Rosemary; son, John (Debbi) their two children: Jack (John IV) and Kate (Kathleen); his daughter, Joyce Evans (Mike) and Mike's daughter, Mollie Evans. Additional survivors include brother, Ray Saczawa and his wife, Dee of Texas, nephews: Kevin Breclaw (Debbie) of Florida, Brian Breclaw (Heather) and their children: Corey Breclaw and Jessica Reyna, all of Griffith, IN. Also cousins: John Spudich of Georgia, Vicki Murdakes (Pete) of Valparaiso, IN, and Janice O'Neill (Don) of St. John, IN.

The family will host a life celebration party in John's beloved Tennessee mountains once the current situation in our world improves. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in his name made to The Friends of the Smokies at

https://friendsofthesmokeys.org



Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
