John Steve Tkalec, Sr.

MEDARYVILLE, IN - John Steve Tkalec, Sr., age 91, of Medaryville, IN passed away December 8, 2019 at his home. He was born June 6, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Mathew and Anna Tkalec, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Wocknitz) Tkalec, whom he married May 2, 1953 in Chesterton, IN. He is also survived by two daughters, Kathleen Berg of Portage, IN and Marilynn Tartal of Richmond, VA; three sons, John Tkalec, Jr. of San Pierre, IN, Michael Tkalec of Porter, IN and William Tkalec of Vlparaiso, IN. He has five grandchildren: Michael Berg, Jennifer Parsons, Annie Tartal, Sandra Tartal and Sara Tartal; and six great grandchildren: Regan Parsons, Gavin Parsons, Erica Parsons, Jenna Parsons, Ethan Parsons and Alex Tartal.

Visitation will be 9:30 AM CT Thursday, December 12, 2019 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM CT at the All Saints Catholic Church, San Pierre, IN. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Medaryville, IN.