John T. Spencer

PORTAGE, IN - John T. Spencer, age 79, of Portage, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage. He was born on January 19, 1941. He worked as a steelworker. John is survived by his daughter, Tammy (David) Ranger.

Cremation has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 219-762-3013.

