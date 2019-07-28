John Tempelman

LANSING, IL - John Tempelman age 88, of Lansing, IL, formerly of Edgerton, MN passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife Betty (nee Zandstra)Tempelman. Loving father of Judy (George) Otto, Patty (Fred) Dorsch, Phil (Kerri) Tempelman and Mike (Sherry) Tempelman. Cherished grandfather of: Melissa Juge, Renee Nelson, Doug Kooy, Joe Dorsch, Jim Dorsch, Ella Tempelman, Kevin Tempelman, Bryan Tempelman, Christopher Tempelman, Collin Tempelman, Curstis Tempelman, and Leah Tempelman; Jeff Otto and Kristen VanderLinden and grandfather of: Kolton, Ryklan, Laney, Haylee, Jocelyn, Marissa, Samantha, connor, Chase, Collin, Cassie, Mallory, Adrian, Iris. Fond brother of: Marie and Kay. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Anna Tempelman; brothers: Luke and Toot and grandson Adam Dorsch.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services for John will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:30 AM at First Church (PCA), 3134 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Pastor Dan Bloesch officiating. John will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

John was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was in business with Pete Ham for 25 years. John was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may he made in John's name to St. Anthony of Lansing, 3025 Spring Lake Drive, Lansing, IL 60438.