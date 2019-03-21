Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Thomas.

John Thomas

LAKE STATION, IN - John Thomas, age 88, of Lake Station, passed away March 18, 2019. He attended Hobart High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of New Chicago American Legion Post 454. John was a retired employee of U.S. Steel. He was an avid sports fan. John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his three sisters, Imogene, Bonnie, and Virginia; brother, Jim.

John is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Therese "Teddy" Thomas (nee Koritko); five children, John L. Thomas, Cynthia (Edward) Brooks, Camille "Kim" (Dennis) Leonard, Randy (Debbie) Thomas, Candace (Larry) Bigbie; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to meet with John's family on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART). Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com