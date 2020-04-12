John Van Laten (1928 - 2020)
  • "My deepest sympathy to you and your family, Donna. "
    - Margian Glick
  • "So many memories when I was young, having family get..."
    - David Kok
  • "My deepest sympathy Sue!"
    - Florence Kooiman
John Van Laten

LOWELL, IN - John Van Laten, age 91, of Lowell, IN, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marianne Van Laten (nee Tanis). Father of John (Heidi) Van Laten, Cathi (Jim) Davis, George (Deb) Van Laten, Donna (Clinton) Glick, and Sue (Tom) Krygsheld. Grandfather of 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Brother of Judy (Art) Kooy, late Ann (late Rudy) Kok, and the late Claude (late Dorothy) Van Laten. Preceded in death by his parents Cornelius and Anna Van Laten.

Private services were held.

Memorial contributions may be given to a .

Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Apr. 12, 2020
