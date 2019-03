Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. John Vukovich.

Dr. John Vukovich

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DR. JOHN VUKOVICH ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

We miss you everyday beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Uncle. We know you will be waiting to welcome and guide us as you always had in life. Loving Wife, Dodie; Son, Scott (Jeannie); Daughter, Dawn (Nigel); Grandchildren: Jeff and Erin and Family