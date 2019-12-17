John W. Besse

CROWN POINT, IN - John W. Besse, age 79, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with his loving wife and friends by his side.

John is survived by his wife, Sandra of 54 years; and brother, Mark (late Patricia) Besse of Crown Point.

John was preceded in death by his parents: Warner and Edith Besse; and in-laws: Wilber and Viola Luke.

John was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He retired from Inland Steel with 33 years of service. After retiring from Inland Steel, John worked part-time for Hubinger John Deere as a pick-up and delivery driver for the service department. John was an avid freshwater and saltwater fisherman and Cubs fan. He also enjoyed gardening. He also loved to travel and enjoyed his yearly vacations to Fort Meyers Beach, FL. John was a member of the American Legion Post 20 in Crown Point, the Crown Point D.A.V Chapter 80 and the Gary Sportsman Club.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point.

