John W. Hooker (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Hooker.
Service Information
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
46303
(219)-374-5518
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.)
Cedar Lake, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Burdan Funeral Home Chapel
12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.)
Cedar Lake, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John W. Hooker

SOUTH LAKE COUNTY - John W. Hooker, age 91, of South Lake County, passed away May 20, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Jim) Osika. John is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Kate, and his son, John Howard Hooker.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Thursday at 11 am at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Burial will follow at German Methodist Cemetery. John retired from LTV Steel. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.burdanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Cedar Lake, IN   (219) 374-5518
funeral home direction icon