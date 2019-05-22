John W. Hooker

SOUTH LAKE COUNTY - John W. Hooker, age 91, of South Lake County, passed away May 20, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Jim) Osika. John is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Kate, and his son, John Howard Hooker.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Thursday at 11 am at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Burial will follow at German Methodist Cemetery. John retired from LTV Steel. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.burdanfuneralhome.com