John "Jack" W. Kozel

CROWN POINT, IN - John "Jack" W. Kozel, age 67, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Jack is survived by his wife: Rosellen Kozel; children: Josh (Melissa) Kozel, Rob (Jamie) Kozel; grandchildren: Soren, Carolyn and John; brother: Ed (Cheryl) Kozel; and loving nieces and nephew.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents: John and Katherine.

Jack graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's in Business, and was a member of Sigma Tau Fraternity. He worked as a Sales Representative for 40 years; most recently employed at Reno Refractories. Jack was passionate about Jeopardy, loved the Steelers and Bears. He enjoyed family gatherings, telling stories and spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorial Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Memorial Services will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Funeral Home at 12:00 PM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Inurnment to follow at the City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

View directions and/or sign Jack's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.