John W. Oxley

MERRILLVILLE, IN - John W. Oxley, age 72 of Merrillville, passed away June 29, 2019. He was a Navy veteran and retired from BP Amoco after 30 years. He was an avid fisherman and licensed gunsmith.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; brother, Terry Oxley.

He is survived by his sons, John Jr. (Charleen) and Gary (Barbara) Oxley; grandsons, Ethan Oxley and Nicholas Kain; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com