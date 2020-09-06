1/
John Walter Valag
John Walter Valag

SOUTH ELGIN, IL - John Walter Valag, age 55, of South Elgin, passed away September 1, 2020 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Beverly (Kosmoski) Valag.

He is survived by his sister Shari (Marty) Lucas, niece Julia and many other relatives and friends. John worked in the IT department for Safety Kleen for many years. He was an avid sports fan and loved to cheer for the Cubs, Bulls, Blackhawks and Purdue Boilermakers. He also enjoyed playing board games with his niece Julia. He was a loving son, brother and uncle who will be dearly missed.

Honorary services will be held at a future date.



Published in The Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
