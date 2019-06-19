John Wayne Russell

CLINTON, IN - John Wayne Russell, born in Clinton, IN in 1939, passed on June 17, 2019. John graduated from Dana High School and Indiana State University. He later achieved a Masters from Valparaiso University.

John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Deanna Kay (Mahurin) of Terre Haute, IN; dog, Randolph; son Mike and his wife Laurianne (Davis) and their sons Matthew and Michael; daughter Emily Lasik and her husband Mark.

John, like his mother Mary Alice, was a teacher. He taught social studies and U.S. history, for which he had a passion, at Lew Wallace High School in Gary, IN for over 35 years, retiring in 1996. John cared deeply for his students and was involved in many sports at Lew Wallace. He and the faculty team defeated the varsity basketball team many times in the early years. John coached the high school baseball team for over ten years and found great joy in both the triumphs of victory and life lessons of defeat.

John was an avid woodworker, leaving his family with many heirloom pieces of furniture and art that will be cherished. He was an astute scholar of Native American history. In his retirement years, he made a variety of Native American items. Many of these were given to pilots and service men and women at Tyndall Air Force base, and neighbors in Mexico Beach, FL where he and Kay lived for ten years. They relocated to the Region after Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Like his father, Harold, John was very outgoing and his smile lit up every room. His kindness, infectious laugh, and great stories made him friends wherever he went. He will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

