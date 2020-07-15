John William Bucher, Jr.

WHITING, IN - John William Bucher, Jr., 51, of Whiting, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 6, 2020, after spending a pleasant day boating in Knox, Indiana. He was born July 2, 1969 in Arlington Heights, Illinois and grew up in Glenview, Illinois. John played on his school's football team in elementary school, and on the wrestling team throughout high school. Mr. Bucher graduated from Glenbrook South High School in Glenview in 1987. Showing an early keen mind for business, Mr. Bucher started both security guard and limousine service companies in late high school. In 1994, he earned his BS in Psychology from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. In 1999, John began working as a Financial Advisor selling insurance and financial products. In 2004, Mr. Bucher continued working as a Financial Advisor through his own company where he developed a wide network of clients. John enjoyed movies, the Chicago Cubs, his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and his several dogs over the years. He was an avid traveler, including to Australia, Canada, China, Hawaii, Mexico, and to Florida on regular visits to his parents. Since 2011, Mr. Bucher often engaged in water activities including boating, tubing and jet skiing with family and friends. As of 2016, Mr. Bucher also co-owned and managed a hair salon franchise located in Chicago's Lincoln Park.

John is survived by his children, Lauren Ann and Luke Alexander Bucher, both of Whiting; devoted parents, John William and Olive Therese (Clarke) Bucher, of Leesburg, Florida; loving sister, Andrea M. Goff and niece Elaine R. Goff both of Campbellford, Ontario, Canada; an aunt, uncle and many cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th Street in Whiting from 4:00 to 8:00pm (due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken); interment of cremains will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Northbrook, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to BARAN FUNERAL HOME would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com or www.legacy.com. (219) 650-4400