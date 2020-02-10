John William Grimmer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - John William Grimmer 91 of Indianapolis passed away on February 7, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Born on August 17, 1928 in Hammond, Indiana to the late John (Ulva Diltz) Grimmer. John was married to Gladys Ford who preceded him. John was a foreman for Inland Steel. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. John enjoyed fishing, making bird houses, tinkering in the garage, and working crossword puzzles. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gladys; son, William; daughter, Joyce (Phil) Fenes; siblings: Clarence, Ruth, Dolores, Ralph, Dorothy, Edward, Mary Margaret and Raymond. Survived by son, JB(Gena) Grimmer; grandchildren: James Grimmer, Steven Fenes, John Fenes and Justin Fenes; great grandchildren: Kobe, Mya, Aubrey, Haylee, Meadow.

A visitation for John will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, Indiana 46310, with Father Dennis Faker officiating, burial will follow in the Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville. John will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit

