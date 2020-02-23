Johnny Ray Galiher "John"

Johnny Ray Galiher "John" 63, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1956, in Hammond, IN to the late Raymond and Betty (Navolt) Galiher.

John is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca (Bronson) Galiher; children, Sean (Sarah) Galiher, Heather Galiher, and Ryan Galiher (girlfriend Sam Moore); grandchildren, Thomas, Benjamin, and Andrew Galiher; brother, Daniel (Shirley) Galiher; father-in-law, Stephen Bronson; brother-in-law, David (Sue) Bronson; sister-in-laws Julie Erb and Cindy (Tom) Barkdull; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and two loving dogs, Jake and Payton.

Preceding John in death were his parents, Ray and Betty Galiher; and mother-in-law, Eleanor Bronson; and brother-in-law, Bill Erb.

John worked 35 years for Union Tank Car Company; 30 years in East Chicago, IN and five years in Sheldon, Texas. He regularly reminded the family about the frustration of getting caught by a train. John would say "That's what puts food on the table". John enjoyed sailing on lake Michigan in his sailboat that he restored (named Betty Grace, after his mother). He spent many hours fixing the woodwork on the boat, and basking in the sunshine, especially if there was a beach nearby. He loved classic rock music, watching his sons and grandsons play sports and was proud of his daughter's choice to be a merchant mariner and work on the water. He was a loving, gentle and compassionate person who enjoyed relaxing with his friends and family, and the chance to sit around the pot-bellied stove in the garage, eating pizza, talking and listening to music.

John wore a cross, shaped as an anchor, around his neck which served as a reminder of God's love promised him, in his baptism. "We who have fled for refuge have strong encouragement to hold fast to the hope set before us. We have this as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul."

Hebrews 6:19

The family would like to express thanks to the many family and friends who have uplifted us in this difficult time, including; Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Center, Senior One Care, Southern Care Hospice, and Trinity Lutheran Church and School for the amazing care and kindness given to John and our family.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to , and join us in praying for a cure.

A Memorial service will take place for John on Monday, February 24th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 30888 CR 6, Elkhart, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will take place one hour prior.

Please send condolences to the family at www.McGann Hay.com.