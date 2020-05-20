Jonathan B. Joseph
Jonathan B. Joseph WHITING, IN - Jonathan B. Joseph, 36 of Whiting passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Lafayette, IN. Loving father of Aidin (mother, Ashley Kerns), Roxanne and Rider (mother, Jill Joseph); beloved son of Susan and Andrew Dybel; cherished brother of Jeremy Joseph, Andrew M. Dybel and Abigail Dybel; many aunts uncles and cousins. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, officiating; interment with military honors followed at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com. Jonathan was born on November 22, 1983 and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community prior to moving to Lafayette, IN one year ago. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 2002 and studied art at the Calumet College of St. Joseph. A passionate and talented artist, Jon enjoyed drawing, music, bowling, video games, family times at Indiana Beach and walks with his children. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and a former employee of Subaru, Lafayette, IN. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400


