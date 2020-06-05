Jonathan Kevin Schoer
Mr. Jonathan Kevin Schoer

FORMERLY OF VALPARAISO, IN - Mr. Jonathan Kevin Schoer, 57, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Cedar Falls, IA. Jon was an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Valparaiso University from 2003-2019. He had a passion for life-long learning and was a teacher of anything and everything. Jon loved all things pertaining to nature including hiking, skiing, water conservation, and native woodland and grassland plants. He was a faithful member at Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso where he served in many capacities.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jon's memorial service will be private. Visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com for full obituary and to leave condolences. Memorials may be directed to the family for scholarship funds at Luther College, Trinity University, and Valparaiso University.



Published in The Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
