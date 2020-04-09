Jonathan Lance Radbel

MUNSTER, IN - Jonathan Lance Radbel, age 39 of Munster, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. He is survived by his mother and stepfather: Barbara Radbel and Palmer E. Myers; daughter: Cassidy Rose Radbel; brother: David Radbel; step brother: Ross Myers; grandmothers: Louise Toczyl and Joyce Radbel; uncles: William (Lynn) Toczyl and Michael (Paula) Radbel; aunt: Diane (Tim) Hudacin; numerous cousins; great uncle Johnny (Joan) Filipkowski; special friend: Christine Eggleston; and lifelong friend: Dan Samardzic. John was preceded in death by his father: Neal R. Radbel; and grandfathers: Bertram Radbel and William Toczyl.

Friends are invited to visit with Jon's family on Friday, April 10 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral service will be at 7:30 Friday evening. Due to the COVID-19 virus, please limit your visit to no more than ten minutes. The number of people in the funeral home will also be limited in accordance with the CDC guidelines. Jon will be laid to rest in Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his daughter, Cassidy Rose's education fund.

John was an Ironworker with Union Local 1. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. www.schroederlauer.com