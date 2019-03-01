Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN "JT" TRAVIS. View Sign

JONATHON "JT" TRAVIS IN LOVING MEMORY OF JONATHON "JT" TRAVIS ON HIS SIXTH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. To My Baby Boy Jonathon, Thirty-three (almost 34) years ago, I had the blessing of becoming a Mom. I learned what it was like to love someone unconditionally. I watched you take your first breath and it took my breath away. You are my ray of sunshine. You gave me a reason to live. But 6 long years ago, God decided to call you Home and my heart went with you. Not a day goes by that I don't think of you, as time goes on I miss you more, and more. My heart will forever ache until I can hold you in my arms again, and see your beautiful smile. Life will never be the same without you but, I am so grateful to have watched you grow into the amazing man you were. You are and will always be my baby boy; I love and miss you everyday. "I don't need a special day to bring you to mind, the days I do not think of you are very hard to find. Each morning when I awake, I know that you are gone, and no one knows the heart ache as I try to carry on. My heart still aches with sadness and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. My thoughts are always with you. Your place, no one can fill. In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. Mom, Dad, Sabrina, Ronald, Brett, your Children: Emalee, Rachel, Jon, Mira and the rest of your Family.

