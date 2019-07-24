Jonathon "Jon" Travis

Happy 34th Birthday My Son As you celebrate your birthday today in heaven. We are celebrating your birthday here on earth my son. We have missed celebrating with you today 7 birthdays and I know I could never give you a party like the one you are having in heaven today. I can only imagine how beautiful it is up there. I do know if you were here today I would celebrate you everyday like it was your birthday. For the day God took you to heaven he took my heart leaving this life to never be the same again. Until we meet again may you be having the time of your life and enjoying your wings to the fullest. Fly high and soar in the heavens and know you are loved and missed always. Please continue to drop your feathers for me.

Mom, Dad, Sabrina (Knox), Ronald (Cherish), Brett (Tricia), Grandpa Jim, Grandma Joan, Grandma Wanda; your Children: Emalee, Rachel, Jon, Mira and the rest of your Friends and Family.