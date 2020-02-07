Jordan Jackson McCann (1923 - 2020)
Obituary
Chief Master Sergeant Jordan Jackson McCann

LYNWOOD, IL - Chief Master Sergeant Jordan Jackson McCann, age 96, of Lynwood, IL, passed away peacefully and entered Heaven on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Eunice Marie McCann (nee Conner). He is survived by two sisters: Pat Cameron of Kalispell, Montana, and Joan Eichert of Trout Creek, Montana. He is also survived by his children: Linda (Bruce) Flesher, Les (Pauline) McCann, Debra Starr, and David (Marilyn) McCann; his grandchildren: Jonathan (Faith) Flesher, Patricia (George) Snure, Jenny Flesher, Benjamin (Emma) Flesher, Stephanie Flesher, Jeremy McCann, Joshua McCann, Nathan Starr, Daniel Starr, Amy Heggen, Esther Rohret, John Starr, and Melissa McCann, and 29 great grandchildren.

Jordan was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Hammond, IN.

Jordan served in the United States Air Force for thirty-two years. He was a veteran of World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant. He loved his family, and he loved the United States. His main goals in life were to please his Saviour, Jesus Christ, to protect and love his family, and to serve his nation proudly and honorably.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN. The funeral will follow visitation at 12:00 p.m. and a burial with military honors at Memory Lane Memorial Park cemetery. For further information, you may contact the funeral home at 219-322-2050 or at www.memorylanepark.com.


Published in The Times on Feb. 7, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II bullet Korean War
