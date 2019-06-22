Jordan L. Van Wie

VALPARAISO, IN - Jordan L. Van Wie, 87 of Valparaiso, formerly of Oak Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born May 16, 1932 in Chicago to James and Edith (Cantamessa) Van Wie. Van graduated from Lindblom High School in Chicago and proudly served in the United States Navy before making his career as a Pipefitter with RR Donnelly & Sons before his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post 94 in Valparaiso, and enjoyed yard work, reading, gardening, woodworking, and cruising with his beloved wife, Doris. Van was known for his ability to make people laugh and come up with a joke for any occasion. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

On April 27, 1957 in Chicago, Van married Doris Johnson, who survives, along with their daughters: Denise (Mark) Schmidtke of Valparaiso, Diane Van Wie of Elgin, IL, Donna (Ray) Fron of Stickney, IL; grandchildren: Kristin (Chris) Jones, Sarah Schmidtke, Andrew (Steph) Schmidtke, Tyler Grace Bushen, Clair Fron, Vanessa Fron; great-grandchildren: Avery and Isla Jones; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.