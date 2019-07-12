Dr. Jorge Arturo Roman-Lagunas (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Drive
Dyer, IN
View Map
Obituary
Dr. Jorge Arturo Roman-Lagunas

SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF MUNSTER - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Jorge Arturo Roman-Lagunas. Jorge was born to Carmen Lagunas Gonzalez and Arturo Roman Risopatron in Santiago, Chile on September 12, 1943. A world traveler, internationally recognized literary scholar, and university professor for fifty years, Jorge was politically exiled from Chile and came to the United States in 1974 where he met his loving wife Victoria Ann Roman-Lagunas (nee Murphy). He truly enjoyed and was passionate about spending time with his family, traveling, reading, writing, and enjoying his evening scotch while conversing with his best friend, Vicki. He is survived by Vicki, his sister Carmen Victoria Roman Lagunas, and his four children Juan Pablo (Rachel) Roman-Lagunas, Patricia ("Peach") Roman Hass (Doug Hass), Victoria Roman Vivanco (Patricio Labra Navarro), Jorge Roman Vivanco; and his grandchildren Sebastian Arturo, Nicholas Abraham, Gabriela Sarah, Isabel Victoria, Emma Maria, Gabriel Francis, Matias, Antonia, Agustina, Emilia, Jorge Ignacio, and Lucas.

We are truly grateful to Dr. Sheldon Lewis for his loving care.

We will celebrate Jorge's life at the KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Father Charles Niblick will officiate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, in Dyer, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on July 12, 2019
