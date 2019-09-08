Jorge Luis Ortegon "Mr. O"

COLUMBIA, SC - Jorge Luis Ortegon "Mr. O", 78, recently of Columbia, South Carolina, beloved husband, Dad, Papa, brother, uncle, friend, teacher, and coach; passed away September 6, 2019 in Roanoke, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Paula Ortegon; three children and four grandchildren, Jori Lynne Ortegon of Roanoke, VA - son Anthony Ardila, 22, Jamie Ortegon of Columbia, SC - son Nathaniel Luis Glatus, 24 and daughter, Annalee Natalia Glatus, 23 (fiancé Evan Strong), and Josh Ortegon (Rachel) of Columbia, SC - son Asher Layne Ortegon, 3; two brothers: Richard Ortegon (Sue) of Hammond, IN and Oscar Ortegon of Monticello, IN; three sisters: Griselda Randolph of Marion, KY, Martha Germonprez (Steve) of Hobart, IN and Nina Ortegon of Hammond, IN; brother and sister-in-law Oscar and Carol Phillips of Roanoke, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by an infant child, his mother Natalia Regalado Ortegon and his father Ernesto Ortegon.

Jorge moved to the US from Santa Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico at the age of 15 and became a naturalized citizen after graduating from Perdue University with an undergraduate degree. He later earned two Masters degrees from Western Michigan University. He taught Industrial Arts and math for over 40 years in Michigan and Virginia, the majority of which was spent at Lawton High School in Michigan. He coached basketball at Paw Paw High School and Lawton High School during the 70's and 80's. During his tenure at Lawton he served as a respected teacher, coach, athletic director, and driver's training instructor. He enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren; his Wednesday morning men's Bible study and prayer group; and playing golf and guitar. An avid runner, he was the proud member of the Happy Hoofers and ran in 26 marathons including Boston, New York, Chicago, and Detroit.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Fellowship of Christian Athletes. There will be a Memorial Celebration reception at Valley Church, 8100 Angel Lane in Roanoke, VA on Tuesday night September 10 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.