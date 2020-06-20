Jorge T. "Chicken" Clayburn
1982 - 2020
Jorge "Chicken" T. Clayburn

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jorge "Chicken" T. Clayburn, age 37, of Merrillville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 15, 2020 at his home. Jorge was born on November 4, 1982 in Vernon, TX.

Throughout his childhood he was very inquisitive. His parents can remember him discovering things and taking items apart to know how they worked. He graduated from Highland High School and enjoyed working at Bill's Produce. During that time he decided to complete his Associate's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. Shortly after graduation he entered in to the Local 697 Electrical Union and completed his apprenticeship. He has been a loyal union member ever since. Jorge loved what he did and the country he lived in. A true American proud to have his freedom. His time outside of work was spent with his beloved dog outdoors, various target practice sessions, camping and memories with his countless nieces and nephews. Jorge will be truly missed by all who were able to know him.

He leaves behind his loving parents, Bob and Sandy Hisson; siblings, Robert J. Hisson Jr., Karen A. Hisson, Brandon J. (Hope) Clayburn, Vanessa (Adam) Kolish, Tiffani A. Clayburn; nieces and nephews, Landon, Kaedan, Levy, Jordan, William, Riley, Indy, Abigail, Hunter, Xander, Georgie; Maternal Grandmother's, Betty Lazur, and Patricia Hisson; and his best friend Freki the Belgian shepherd.

Jorge is welcomed in to eternity by his paternal grandfather's George J. Lazur and Thomas J. Hisson.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. A funeral service and words of remembrance will take place that evening on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM. Pastor Randy Harrison will be officiating. Cremation will follow per the families' wishes.

KUIPER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Please visit www.KuiperFH.com to leave kind words of condolences along with memories.




Published in The Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
2199237800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Oh little brother theres so many things i needed and wanted to say to you. I will never forget the great memories as a child we had together. Wathing you grow into the worderful man that you become. I will continue to keep your memories alive. Loved by many and never forgotten. Rip little bro.
Karen Hisson
Sister
