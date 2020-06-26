Jose Adan Espinoza

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jose Adan Espinoza, age 93 of Merrillville, was called to meet his creator Tuesday June 23rd at 11:00p.m., surrounded by his entire family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Jose Adan was swept off his feet by his beautiful wife Valentina, and were married for seventy years. They had seven children: Hector Espinoza, Armando Espinoza (Lisa), Sara Saltanovitz (Jim), Adam Espinoza (Yolanda), Darcel Espinoza, Marisela Espinoza, and Elizabeth Espinoza. While at home he was visited and cared for by his fifteen grandchildren: Sara, Carlos, Valerie, David, Adam, Robert, Marissa, Danielle, Madison, Evan, Hannah, Grant, Ben, Andres, and Christian. He is also survived by his 10 beautiful great- grandchildren.

Jose Adan was a self- made man, never one to give in to what others thought. He came alone to this country with nothing and lived the American Dream that many seek. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and earned his U.S. Citizenship. Jose was an extremely hard working man that never saw a job as too hard or beneath him - an honest day's work for an honest day's pay. He put in 46 years at Inland Steel, although his children joked that with all of his overtime he put in 56 years! He retired to become an entrepreneur. He started Pepe's Tacos at Broadway and U.S. 30 along with his son Hector. After another 30 years, he retired a second time.

Jose was a happy, spiritual man with a big smile for everyone he met, and he had a huge heart. He showered his children with generosity as well as the many individuals that he helped throughout his life. He traveled and saw the world, but his favorite trips were the ones he shared with his family. A wise man, who shared his nuggets of wisdom with young people, will be missed by all!

Arrangements are as follows: Visitation 3:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28th (prayer service at 7:30 p.m.) at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. Prayers on Monday, June 29th at 9:15 a.m. starting at Burns in Crown Point proceeding to the Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Merrillville, IN. Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com