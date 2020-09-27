1/1
Jose Encarnacion Sanchez Flores
1934 - 2020
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jose Encarnacion Sanchez Flores, age 86, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Uncle was taken to be with our Heavenly Father on September 22, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1934 in Santa Rosa de Lima, Guanajuato, Mexico. Preceded in death by his parents Jose and Natalia Sanchez, four brothers, two sisters, and by his son George Sanchez. George is waiting at God's heavenly gate to welcome him with a big smile and open arms.

Accompanied by his wife Natalia, Jose came to the United States to seek the American dream. He raised a family and eventually retired from Inland Steel at Indiana Harbor. Although humble, passive and quiet by nature, he was kind, loving and demonstrated the ethics of showing up and working hard every day. In his early years, Jose loved to sing Mexican songs and play along on his guitar and go weekly to visit his brother Juan and sister-in-law Erlinda, three nephews and two nieces. He loved to watch and stay current with today's news and also enjoyed watching Westerns, The Andy Griffith Show, The Three Stooges and Cantinflas. He also loved his Ranchera music.

He is survived by his loving wife, Natalia; four sons and one daughter: Jose (Kathy) Sanchez of Long Beach, CA, Ruben (Anna) Sanchez of Hammond, IN, Esther (Clifford) Placzek of Corona, CA, Jaime (Rosalinda) of East Chicago, IN, Roberto (Krishna) of Munster, IN. He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Leah, Amaury, Alina, Sebastian, Adam, Eric, Matthew, Rick, Jeremiah, Rosalinda, Madeline, Marixa, Jessica, Jeremy, Sofia, Amelia and many other great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dad is truly loved by many and will be missed! He had a beautiful smile and laugh. We will again all be together one day. Rest in eternal peace!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Carrillo officiating. Private cremation to follow. Visitation at Fife Funeral Home, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 and from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Church on Thursday morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Fife Funeral Home, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN 46312.

(Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, respectfully we ask all to abide to wearing masks, social distancing and following location guidelines.)



Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
OCT
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
