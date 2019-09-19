Dr. Jose F. Bicalho

VALPARAISO, IN - Dr. Jose F. Bicalho, age 93, of Valparaiso, IN passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. He was born in Carmo Da Mata, Brazil on January 21, 1926 to the late Luis Dias Bicalho and Waldete Fernal Bicalho. Dr. Bicalho studied medicine at the Federal University of Minas Gerais and practiced in Brazil for four years. Dr. Bicalho completed his residency in orthopedic surgery in Huntington, W.VA, followed by a fellowship in spine surgery at the Harrington Institute, Baylor University, Houston, TX. After completing his training he returned to Brazil for two years and settled in Northwest Indiana with his family where he practiced for over 35 years. Dr. Bicalho was an avid fisherman, including several trips to the Amazon. He loved people and conversation, devoured languages, and was a natural story teller. His other two loves were the big screen and sports. He loved his family and adored spending time with his grandchildren.

Dr. Bicalho is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maria A. Leao Bicalho; children, Marcia A. Bicalho Vives (Augusto), Silvia L. Bicalho (Thom Hale), Luiz A. Bicalho (Raquel Cabanellas), Paulo S. Bicalho (Anna Marcia Teixeira), Junia M. Bicalho Hibbard (Jeff); and grandchildren, Laura Teresa Bicalho Vives, Augusto Alexander Bicalho Vives, Isabel Bicalho Hale, Jack Henry Hibbard, Joseph Michael Hibbard, Joao Paulo Teixeira Da Silveira, Manuella Teixeira Bicalho, Luiz Felipe Cabanellas Bicalho.

He was the last surviving of seven siblings; most recently preceded in death by his youngest sister, Maria Celeste, in April.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Mick Kopil officiating at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385. Visitation will take place Friday just prior to the mass at church from 9:00-10:00 a.m.