Jose Gonzalez

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Jose Gonzalez, beloved husband and loving father 56 of South Holland, IL passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Angela Karolina Gonzalez and faithful companion, Charlie; sisters, Lucia and Reyna Gonzalez; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Carolina Gonzalez; brothers, Juan, Valentin, Cristobal, Gabriel, Isidro, Miguel and Lucio.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a Funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Please Omit Flowers, contributions to PAWS www.pawschicago.org in his memory would be much appreciated. Jose was a truck driver with Schneider Trucking.