Jose Hernandez

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOSE HERNANDEZ ON HIS 3RD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

1/9/1906 - 2/9/2016

We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our heart. Your Loving Family, Daughter, Dolores; Grandchildren: Rosalinda and David, Silvia his Wife, and Great-Grandchildren: Jason and Meghan.