Jose Hiram Caraballo MUNSTER, IN - Jose Hiram Caraballo, age 71 of Munster, IN formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Jose is survived by his wife Juanita; three children: Melissa Rodriguez, Carlos (Jamie) Caraballo, Luciana (Eric) Abraham; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; eleven brothers and sisters: Francisco (Blanca) Caraballo, Elsie (Robert) Mergesky, Ferdinand Caraballo, Jorge (Mary Ann) Caraballo, Hector (Theresa) Rivera, Norberto (Tomasa) Caraballo, Mary Caraballo, Arturo (Terri) Caraballo, Rosemary Caraballo, Manuel (Rosanna) Caraballo, and Sara (Michael) Reed; many nieces and nephews; He was preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Etelvina; and one brother Efrain Rivera. A special thank you to caregiver Ruth Maxwell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 10:30AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Munster, IN with Rev. Declan McNicholas, officiating. A family gathering will be held from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Thomas More Church on Thursday morning. Entombment at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Jose was in the army for 24 years. Because of the limited number of people who are able to attend at the church you can watch the live webcast of the Mass at www.facebook.com/KuiperFuneralHome at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 21, 2020.


Published in The Times on May 19, 2020.
May 18, 2020
We will miss you.
Elsie Mergesky
Sister
