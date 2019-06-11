Jose M. Casarez

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Jose M. Casarez, age 70, Cedar Lake resident formerly of Chicago Heights and Lowell, Indiana. Born in Laredo, Texas. Graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1967 and Prairie State College. Husband for 43 years of Sanjuanita "Jane" nee Hinojosa. Father of Ashley NeKole Casarez and Joseph (Miranda) Casarez. Grandfather of Emmanuel Jose Estrada. Son of the late Manuela nee Lugo and Sabas Casarez. Brother of Gloria (late Ted) Dye, Daniel (Dora) Casarez, Maria (Raymond) Arebalo, Martha (Frank) Roman, Rosalinda (Ronald) Burgess, Leticia Casarez, Juan Casarez, and Monica Garcia. Uncle and friend to many.

Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from funeral home to St Paul Catholic Church, 206 E 25th Street, Chicago Heights. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com