Jose Trevino

SANTA MARIA, TX - Jose (Joe, Joker) Trevino (86) of Santa Maria, TX passed on to eternal life; The resident of Lansing, IL (52 years) was preceded by wife of 69 glorious years of marriage Guadalupe (Lupe) (84) December 12, 1933 - October 15, 2017 and daughter Sylvia Muller (58) March 10, 2007.

Jose, is survived by his children, Maria (Blanca) Logston, Joseph Gilbert Trevino (Janet), Henry (Hank) Trevino (Michelle), Patricia Mattes, Samuel R. Trevino (Sharon), Edward Trevino (Angelique), Rebecca Trevino (Jean) Arthur Anthony Trevino (Arnold), Michelle Gubliee, Daniel David Trevino (Tracy) in addition, 17 Grandchildren, and 19 Great Grandchildren.

Jose was a self made man, a migrant crop worker for most of his young adult life. A love story for the ages began at a little theater in Marvell, AR, when then a young girl, Guadalupe, caught Jose's eye. The two heart beats echoed love, and within two weeks, with fifteen cents in his pocket, the fifteen year old Jose, asked the fourteen year old Guadalupe to elope with him. The couple continued to work as migrants and raising their growing family. Jose and Guadalupe eventually, rooted the family in 1967, Lansing, Illinois. Guadalupe raised the children and continued to work in a factory, Jose worked as a butcher at Nagle Packing Company in Lansing, while advancing his education and also supporting his family. Jose received a certificate of Housing Specialist from Catholic University in Washington D.C. Jose spent a year as a trainer in Raleigh, North Carolina on a Migrant Training Board, while Guadalupe looked after their growing family and developed a niche in the culinary field. After returning from Raleigh North Carolina Jose began a career with The Illinois Migrant council in 1972 and retired in 1998, Guadalupe retired after becoming the Head Chef at Lange's Lounge in Lansing and owning her own restaurant. The two realized a life long dream, as they watched their family come of age and prosper. Because of their relentless love for each other, this love story continues on in eternal life. Dad, thank you for your smile, laugh, singing, humor and stories, but most of all thank you for being our Dad. Your Pretty, Pretty is back in your arms may the Lord bless you and be gracious to you both.