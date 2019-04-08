Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josefina A. Ruiz.

Josefina A. Ruiz

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Josefina A. Ruiz, age 87 of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. She is survived by her five children; Luis (Michelle) Ruiz, Jorge (Patricia Madrigal) Ruiz, Diana (Kevin Archer) Casas, Alma (John) Cappadora, Raul (Iris Zuffa) Ruiz; grandchildren: Anthony, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Joseph, Macedonio, Abrelle, Alina; great-grandchildren: Morgan, Nolan, Eli, Chloey, Zoey, London, Keira, Aiden, Emillio, Aya, Octavio; sister, Amparo Alvarez.

Josefina enjoyed listening to a variety of music, but most of all, spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com.