Joseph A. Furman

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Joseph A. Furman age 103, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He is survived by his grandchildren, Roxanne (Tammy) Ferguson, Caryn (Mark) Eaton, Kourtney Klendworth and Krystal (Charlie) Kleine; granddaughter in law, Lisa Ferguson; great grandchildren, Brittany Ferguson, Joseph Ferguson, Steve Eaton, Marlayna and Chayce Eaton and Charlie and Callie Kleine and great great granddaughter, Emma Lee Ferguson. Preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Genevieve Furman; daughters, Ellycia Taapken and Linnea Klendworth and grandson, Dale J. Ferguson.

Joe was born on September 13, 1915 in East Chicago, IN to the late Paul and Antoinette Furman and was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. On June 1, 1940, he married the love of his life, Genevieve Sitnick and together they raised two daughters. He retired as a press printer from various companies. Joe loved serving his Lord and his church. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening and was an avid Cubs fan.

Joe was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Christian Church of Hessville (6733 Alabama Avenue Hammond, IN) with Minister Dan Nichols officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. Joseph will be laid to rest privately at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com