Joseph A. Grcich, Sr.

VALPARAISO, IN -

Joseph Grcich Sr., age 93, passed away on April 5, 2020 at home in the care of family in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on July 26, 1926 in Denora, PA to the late Michael and Anna (Durick) Grcich. He was a resident of Valparaiso since 1961. He married the love of his life, Virginia (Hassenpflug), on October 7, 1949 and they were married for 70 wonderful years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Retired from Midwest Steel Company as a supervisor in 1988. Member of the Retirees Club of Midwest Steel. Member of American Legion Post #94. He was an Army Veteran of WWII, Invasion of the Philippines. Joe was the most selfless man. He never spoke an unkind word about anybody. Anyone that knew him loved him. He loved his family more than anything and was devoted to them and his friends. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan but still rooted for the Cubs. Golfing was a passion of his and he even once got a hole-in-one. He was a master of the short game. He was a brave man that fought a long and hard battle as long as he could. He will be missed by all.

He is survived by wife, Virginia M. Grcich; three children, Vicki Ward, Kenn (Mary) Grcich, Joey (Lesley) Grcich Jr.; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; three sister, Helen Magyar, Kay Koday, Ann Janecek.Preceded in death by parents; son, Mike Grcich; son-in-law, James (Bucky) Ward; sister, Dorothy Emler.

Private family service. Memorial Service at a later date. Interment Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials to be made to . Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.