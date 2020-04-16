Joseph A. Klumpe

CHESTERTON, IN -

Joseph A. Klumpe, age 88, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born on March 1, 1932 in Lafayette, IN, to Herman and Margaret Klumpe, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Jolanta Klumpe of Chesterton, IN and his sons, Michael (Barbara) Klumpe of Valparaiso, IN and John (Amber) Klumpe of Valparaiso, IN. He is also survived by his siblings: David (Jeanine) Klumpe, Tom (Cheryl) Klumpe, Mary Ann (Richard) Pratch and Rita Pitman, all of Lafayette, IN; Dorothy Neumuller of Connecticut; his step-son Dainius (Diana) Ignatova, England; and by his 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy (Mell) Klumpe; his daughter, Jay Lee Beschinski; son, Steve Klumpe; and grandson, Jacob Beschinski.

Joe proudly served his country in the National Guard and attended Liberty Bible Church. He retired from NIPSCO after 32 years as Supervisor of Electric Operations, Valparaiso District. He enjoyed collecting and working on classic cars. Joe was a member and an original founder of the Atomic Stock Club, and was an avid fisherman. He will always be remembered as the guy who could figure out and fix just about anything, and was willing to work hard to solve any problem.

Memorial donations may be sent to Ascera Care Hospice, 808 Vale Park Rd. #200 Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to St. Agnes Day Services Center, 1859 Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46385.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Professional arrangements are entrusted to the WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, IN. Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.